Contractors warned

SWABI: Chief Engineer-North Communication and Works Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mohammad Uzair, has warned government contractors that if anyone of them was found involved in substandard construction, he would be blacklisted.

He said this while visiting under-construction projects in the district. Officials of the works department and contractors accompanied him. He visited the under-construction project of Swabi judicial lockup, Government Degree College Kotha, and district health offices and issued directives on the spot. “There would be no compromise on construction quality and no-one is allowed to violate the principles of constructions,” he said. He said that new projects in the district should be completed according to the terms and conditions, while keeping in mind the durability of buildings.