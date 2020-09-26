Police launch awareness drive

MANSEHRA: Police have launched an awareness campaign to educate students and street children on how to escape sexual assaults.

Series of programmes would be held across the district, officials said, adding, a session was held at a school in Attarshisha area. “You should never mix up with strangers and even those familiar to you on your way to school and on the way back home.

Also, instruct your brothers and sisters not to receive sweets and other things from anybody outside your home,” Bashir Khan, the deputy superintendent of police, told the session organised by the Police Department for students at the Higher Secondary School for Boys in Attarshisha area here on Friday. He said it was a high time that parents, teachers, Ulema and society as a whole join hands to put an end to the menace of sexual assaults on children.