Pak Army joins tree plantation, polio campaigns

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army has joined national polio and tree plantation campaigns.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa planted a tree as part of Sarsabz-o-Shadab Pakistan and also attended a ceremony of polio free Pakistan.

Over 29 million trees planted from 2018 onwards and five millions trees being planted in this monsoons by Pakistan Army formation as part of Sarsabz-o-Shadab Pakistan, the ISPR said. The Frontier Works Organization (FWO) as a part of “Green Motorways Initiative” planting around one million saplings astride its motorways in the next two and half years.

The initiative encompasses planting and nurturing 600,000 plants along Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M-2), 180,000 plants along Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway (M-9), 120,000 plants along Lahore-Sialkot Motorway (M-11) and over 100,000 plants astride Swat Motorway.