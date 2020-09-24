Fencing academy to promote sport in Karachi

KARACHI: An academy to promote fencing is being established in Karachi, considering the interests of youngsters in this sport.

Pakistani fencers won a few medals during South Asian Games in Nepal in 2019.

“To unearth more talent in this sport and in order to promote fencing in Karachi, we are establishing an academy,” said Khalid Rehmani.

Director TR Continental Fencing Academy said that this is being established at Union Club where qualified male and female instructors will provide quality coaching. “A ranking tournament will also be organised soon,” said Khalid. He added that the opening ceremony of the academy will be held on Saturday.



