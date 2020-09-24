PCB to give in-camera briefing on employees

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials, who attended the National Assembly Standing Committee on Rules and Privileges meeting on Wednesday, wanted an in-camera briefing on the matters dealing with salaries, perks and privileges of the board employees.

PCB Chief Executive Officer Wasim Khan and Director Domestic Cricket Nadeem Khan appeared before the committee. In the absence of Chaudhry Mohammad Hamid Hameed, who was the mover of the questions, the matter was deferred for the next meeting.

Wasim however requested that all the details on salaries, perks and privileges of the employees will be shared in an in-camera committee session.

Rana Qasim Noon accepted the request and decided to hold an in-camera session during the next meeting.