President accords approval to IHC (Amend) Bill 2020

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday accorded his approval to the Islamabad High Court (IHC Amendment) Bill 2020 under which the strength of IHC judges would be increased to nine from the current six.

According to a press release of the Aiwan-e-Sadr Press Wing, under the approved bill, total strength of IHC judges will be enhanced to ten including the chief justice.

The president also approved the Islamabad Waqf Properties Bill 2020, which was aimed for the proper management, supervision and administration of waqf properties in the territorial limits of the Islamabad Capital Territory. Both the bills were adopted by the joint sitting of Parliament on September 16.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday approved the ICT Rights of Persons with Disabilities Bill 2020. The Bill will help protect and promote the rights of persons with disabilities in the society in accordance with Islamic injunctions and Constitutional clauses, said a press release issued by the President’s Media Office here.