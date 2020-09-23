close
Wed Sep 23, 2020
PMs except Imran took Opp into confidence on security issues: Siraj

National

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said the meeting of parliamentarians and political leaders with Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa a few days back was held as desired by the COAS and its agenda was the emerging situation in Gilgit-Baltistan and regional politics. “We reiterated our categorical stance in the meeting that no step damaging the Kashmir cause should be taken by the country, and free and fair elections in GB should be ensured at all costs,” he said while talking to the media at Mansoora on Tuesday.

