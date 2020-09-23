close
Wed Sep 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
September 23, 2020

Roma handed 3-0 Serie A loss for fielding ineligible player

Sports

AFP
September 23, 2020

ROME: An Italian disciplinary hearing on Tuesday punished Roma for fielding an unregistered player in the opening round of Serie A by changing their goalless draw at Verona to a 3-0 defeat.

Serie A clubs can register up to 25 players aged over 22 and must submit the list to Italian football’s governing bodies at the start of the season.

Roma did not include Amadou Diawara, who turned 23 on July 17, in their list and the Guinean midfielder started and played 89 minutes on Saturday in Verona.

Latest News

More From Sports