2 bootleggers held

Islamabad: Islamabad industrial area zone police on Tuesday booked two bootleggers and recovered around 288 wine bottles from the accused.

The team arrested two accused Gulraiz Masih and Shahid Mahmood and recovered 288 bottles of wine besides 50 liters of alcohol.

A case has been registered against the suspects and further investigation was underway, the spokesman added.

IGP, Islamabad, Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar khan and DIG (operations) Waqar-ud-Din Syed have lauded the performance of police team.