close
Wed Sep 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCC
Our crime correspondent
September 23, 2020

2 bootleggers held

Islamabad

OCC
Our crime correspondent
September 23, 2020

Islamabad: Islamabad industrial area zone police on Tuesday booked two bootleggers and recovered around 288 wine bottles from the accused.

The team arrested two accused Gulraiz Masih and Shahid Mahmood and recovered 288 bottles of wine besides 50 liters of alcohol.

A case has been registered against the suspects and further investigation was underway, the spokesman added.

IGP, Islamabad, Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar khan and DIG (operations) Waqar-ud-Din Syed have lauded the performance of police team.

Latest News

More From Islamabad