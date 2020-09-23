Unreported cases

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that a bill for the registration of sex offenders, effective policing, and exemplary punishment for rapists will be presented in parliament soon. The people will eagerly look forward to the passing of this bill. It is hoped that input would be taken from all stakeholders, especially from those NGOs that work with the victims of sexual abuse.

Here is one thing that the authorities have to look into: Many women and girls are raped by their family members. Most mothers don’t want to take action against the family members. What action will the government take in such cases?

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad

*****

The horrific motorway incident had shaken the entire country. The prime minister should take serious notice of the rising number of rape cases across the country. There are so many issues that the authorities have to consider. For example, victims who file a case are often harassed and forced to drop the case.

The authorities need to take strict actions against these criminals. It breaks my heart to accept that we have failed to provide a safe environment to our children and women.

Zamir Ahmed Memon

Shikarpur