Two killers arrested in Mingora

MINGORA: The police arrested two alleged killers of a man on Tuesday, police officials said.

The said that Waqas Ali told the police that his brother, Haider Ali, was shot dead by Najibullah and Bakht Muhammad, adding, the accused were suspicious that Haider Ali had killed their brother, Zakirullah, two years back.

The police launched raids on the hideouts and arrested both the accused. The police seized two guns, two pistols and several cartridges from them. District Police Officer Qasim Ali Khan awarded certificates of appreciation to the police party for taking timely action.