LAHORE: PML-Q President Ch Shujaat Hussain said every time Nawaz Sharif came to power he took up fight with the army and weakened the institutions.

Reacting to former premierâ€™s speech at a recent APC, Shujaat stated the speech writers put Nawaz in trouble as the narrative that emerged was that he is against the army, not politicians.

He said in his speech Nawaz mentioned about rigging but forgot to mention rigging done in his favour. The PML-N supremo said the country has been turned into a laboratory whereas he himself had laid the foundation of this laboratory and in 1990 elections he himself had announced result at 12 noon whereas the Election Commission announced the result in the evening.