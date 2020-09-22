Witnesses in Khursheed Shah’s case barred from recording statements

SUKKUR: The witnesses in NAB reference of Rs1.23 billion against PPP MNA Syed Khursheed Shah came to the judge (judicial magistrate) of the Consumer Court Sukkur to record their statements in the case on Monday. The counsel of Shah told the judge that the consumer court did not have the mandate to record any statement as the accountability court had declared the supplementary reference as the final reference. Meanwhile, the NAB prosecutor argued that the investigation was going on, so the consumer court judge being a judicial magistrate can record the statements of witnesses of any case. After hearing the arguments, the consumer court judge has reserved the decision whether to record the statements of witnesses or not till next day (today).