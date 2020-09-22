Rape bid foiled in Kasur

KASUR: A rape bid was foiled near Talundi village on Monday. Reportedly, eight-year-old daughter of Khalid was on her way to a mosque to recite the Holy Quran when accused Ashfaq caught her, took her to deserted place, and allegedly tried to rape her. On her hue and cry, the accused fled. Allahabad police have registered a case.

BOY ABDUCTED: A 15-year-old boy was abducted near Mehr Chandwala village on Monday. Muhammad Salam’s son Aftab was on his way when some unidentified accused abducted him. Kanganpur police have registered a case.

ACCUSED ATTEMPTS SUICIDE IN LOCK-UP: An accused arrested in a theft case allegedly attempted to commit suicide in a police lock-up on Monday. Reportedly, accused Munir, who was arrested in a theft case, allegedly attempted suicide by taking acid. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

TWO INJURED: Two persons were injured in separate incidents here on Monday. Nasir was shot at and injured by his opponent Mukhtiar over enmity. Saleem allegedly injured Afzal with an ax over some dispute near Mata Sar village.