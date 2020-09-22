LHC CJ seeks report from IGP on cops involved in land-grabbing

LAHORE:Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Monday directed the inspector general of Punjab police to submit a report about the police officials involved in land grabbing.

He was hearing a petition by a citizen who alleged that a local SHO wanted to grab his land in Pindi Bhattian. He said the SHO had been causing harassment to him and his family and also implicated him in false cases multiple times. Chief Justice Khan expressed concern over the conduct of the police officials and observed who will protect the properties of the citizens if the police itself become land mafia? The chief justice noted that he received several complaints with charges of land grabbing against the police officials. He said the police officials were usually found involved in buying disputed properties and used their influence to get the possession. The CJ ordered the IGP to look into the matter of the petitioner and also submit a report about the police officials involved in land grabbing.