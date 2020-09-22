Another baseball academy in Multan

LAHORE: Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) has opened its second academy — Syed Khawar Shah (SKS) Baseball Academy in Multan.

The opening ceremony of SKS Baseball Academy was held at Multan Cricket Ground, New City, Multan. The chief guest at the inaugural ceremony was Syed Fakhr Shah, President PFB. Division Sports Officer (DSO) Multan Rana Nadeem, District Sports Officer Adnan Nadeem, and national baseball players attended the inaugural ceremony.

Also present on this occasion were Muhammad Jamil Kamran, Chairman Pakistan Baseball Umpires Association, Musaddiq Hanif, Chief Coach Pakistan Baseball team, Sadia Kirmani, Chairperson Pakistan Blind Baseball Association, Zafar Hussain Waraich, Secretary Pakistan Baseball Umpires Association, and Malik Mumtaz Ahmed Bhutto, President Multan Baseball Association.

A friendly baseball match was also played between SKS Greens and SKS Whites on the occasion. Addressing the participants of the inaugural ceremony, Fakhr said that the players of Multan have always achieved big milestones in baseball.