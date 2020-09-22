NA body summons PCB, PHF officials for detailed briefing

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Monday summoned officials of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Thursday to give a comprehensive briefing on their working and performance of their respective national team.

Committee’s Chairman Agha Hassan Baloch told ‘The News’ that the meeting has been convened for September 24.

“The meeting has been convened because there are many questions that need to be answered. We wanted to hold the meeting earlier but due to some reasons it was delayed and now it will be held on Thursday. Top officials of the PCB and PHF have been asked to appear before the committee for a detailed briefing on these matters,” Agha said.

The agenda of the meeting includes a comprehensive briefing on PCB’s income and expenditures during last three years. Salaries and other allowances of the PCB chairman, chief executive officer and all other PCB officials will also be discussed during the meeting. Construction of cricket stadium in Burewala is also on the agenda.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, CEO Wasim Khan and other officials are likely to attend the meeting. Besides national team’s performance, working of the PHF over the years will also be evaluated. PHF’s activities at national and international levels will also be reviewed during the meeting.

Also the NA body is keen to know about the achievements of the football federation in recent times and problems being faced by the game in the country. In this regard Hamza Khan, chairman of the ad hoc committee, will brief the meeting on football affairs. “We want to know about the remedial measures being taken by the officials of cricket, hockey and football associations,” Agha added.