Nawabshah land auctioned

ISLAMABAD: Nawabshah land of 23.2 million owned by the federal government was auctioned through open bidding, while 22 properties, including 40 canal land near Nawabshah Airport have been auctioned, a statement said on Monday.

The land situated in Nawabshah is the property of CAA, Aviation Division, Pakistan, it added. The reserved price of the subject land is eight million. The property in Nawabshah was auctioned for Rs23.2 million.

The auction, including all auctions before the present one have been auctioned through open competition and the highest bidder will be granted the right of ownership of the specified property, the statement said. The final approval will be granted by CCoP / federal cabinet, it added.