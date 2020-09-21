Four polio cases reported in Jhang; deputy DDOH changed

JHANG: The District Health Authority chief executive officer has changed the deputy district officer health (DDOH) and reported four confirmed polio cases in the district.

The Health CEO through his order bearing No 5719-20/E changed DDOH tehsil Jhang Dr Ahsan Saliyana and appointed Dr Munir Shirin in his place. Meanwhile, through another order No 3857/HR, Dr Ahsan Saliyana has been allowed to work as the Deputy Medical Superintendent (General) of the DHQ Hospital.

The Health CEO through a separate letter bearing No 290/EPI by mentioning the laboratory test reports codes informed the high-ups of the department that four children, Umme Roman (30 months), Mudassar Nazar (36 months), Shajar Fatima (18 months) and Ammara Sharif (11 months) had been affected by polio virus.

The sources inside the department said that the transfer and posting authority, including giving additional charge, was with the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department secretary.

When contacted, DHA CEO Dr Mehboob Qureshi confirmed his letter about polio confirmation cases and said that he knew his authority very well and he rightly issued orders about replacing the charge of the DDOH of tehsil Jhang.