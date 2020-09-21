Hindko Academy literary journal published

PESHAWAR: The Gandhara Hindko Academy has published the latest issue of its literary journal, “Hindko Adab” which offers good reading stuff to literature lovers. It is one of the 16 regular publications the academy brings out in Hindko and other Pakistani languages.

The “Hindko Adab” latest issue carries on its cover a portrait of octogenarian Hindko and Urdu lyricist, Syed Saeed Gillani, who hails from Peshawar and has several hit film songs to his credit.

The publication has been brought out under the guidance of Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, Chairman of the Gandhara Hindko Board and a retired civil officer who earned respect while serving as chief secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and working at various other positions during his public service.

A noted Hindko language research scholar and General Secretary of Gandhara Hindko Board, Muhammad Ziauddin, Dr Muhammad Aadil (Hindko Academy director), Ali Awais Khayal, (Deputy Editor) Bilal Ahmad, Nauman Qayyum and Saqib Hussain are other members of the team which joined hands to bring the writings into the fine print.

The editorial of “Hindko Adab” has shed light on the work and achievements of the Gandhara Hindko Board, a literary and cultural organization working for the promotion of the Hindko and other Pakistani languages since its launch 1993.

The board has been running the Gandhara Hindko Academy for the last five years in partnership with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. It has published over 400 books and publications to date in Hindko and other Pakistani national languages to promote national unity.

There are nine write-ups in “Hindko Adab”. Ghulam Hassan Butt from Azad Jammu and Kashmir has made a case for strengthening national unity through promoting Indo-Aryan languages in the country. He has used some poetic verses as well in his piece.

Qazi Nasir Bakhtyaar, a noted writer from Hazara division, has underlined the role of Abbottabad district in the promotion of the Hindko language. He has also enlisted some issues in the promotion of the language and gave suggestions to have them resolved.

A woman writer from Peshawar, Qudsia Qudsi, has pointed to the commonalities between Hindko and Persian languages. She has identified some of the words and expressions which are common in both the languages and are used frequently. Raja Noor Muhammad Nizami in his write-up has shed light on the Hindko literature under the Mughal rule.