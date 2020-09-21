Nawaz will now take political asylum in UK: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Shaikh Rashid Ahmed said on Sunday that Nawaz Sharif has closed all the doors of his return to Pakistan after his speech at the opposition’s All Parties Conference (APC) which he termed a failure.

Talking to Geo News anchor Shahzad Iqbal in ‘Naya Pakistan’ programme, Shaikh Rashid questioned the credibility of Nawaz Sharif while talking against the Establishment despite the fact that he was brought to power by Ziaul Haq. The minister said Nawaz Sharif will now take political asylum in UK.

Shaikh Rashid said the call of Maulana Fazlur Rehman for resignations from assemblies was muted by the APC. He said the expressions on the faces of Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Shahbaz Sharif at the APC were worth seeing.

The minister predicted that Shahbaz Sharif-League will separate from the PML-N by December 31, and if it doesn’t happen then Shahbaz will end up in jail. He said military has no interest in administrative matters. He said Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has clearly told the political leaders to arrange the Gilgit-Baltistan elections on their own as military is not interested in such matters.