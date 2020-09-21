Ibrahimwins Taqwiyat Ul Iman Tennis title

KARACHI: Ibrahim Iltifat won the men’s singles title at 1st Taqwiyat Ul Iman School Tennis Championships Union Club here on Sunday.

Ibrahim thrashed Azhar Katchi 6-3, 6-0 in the final.

The pair of Zubair Raja and Saad Salim beat the duo of Oanuddin and Eibad Sarwar 8-2 to clinch the doubles title.

In the final of under-15 singles, Ayaan Yousuf beat Ahsan Ahmed 6-2, 6-2.

In the final of under-13 singles, Ahsan Ahmed overpowered Dhuraf Das 4-2, 3-5, 10-0.

In the final of wheelchair tennis doubles, the pair of Amjad and Irfan defeated the duo of Ayub and Imran 8-3.

The title of the singles event for special players was claimed by Furqan. The runner-up was Kashif Ali.