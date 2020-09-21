South Koreans defy virus

SEOUL: A clown juggled and acrobats launched themselves through the air above a stage in an open field in Seoul at the weekend as the audience watched from the safety of their cars, cocooned from the risk of coronavirus. The annual circus — usually held in May — was pushed back twice this year because of the virus until organisers turned it into a drive-in event. “The performing arts are very important even during a pandemic,” said Cho Beong-hee, manager of the Seoul Street Art Creation Centre.