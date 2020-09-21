South Koreans defy virus

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SEOUL: A clown juggled and acrobats launched themselves through the air above a stage in an open field in Seoul at the weekend as the audience watched from the safety of their cars, cocooned from the risk of coronavirus. The annual circus — usually held in May — was pushed back twice this year because of the virus until organisers turned it into a drive-in event. “The performing arts are very important even during a pandemic,” said Cho Beong-hee, manager of the Seoul Street Art Creation Centre.