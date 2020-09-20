MWM calls for unity to defeat enemy

ISLAMABAD: Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) Saturday said attempts were being made to distort the ideology of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal and a conspiracy was being hatched to ignite sectarian violence in the country.

Speaking at a news conference here, MWM Secretary General Allama Raja Nasir Abbas said it took time to build a house, but it did not take long to ruin it.

He said it took a long time for maintenance of peace, order and brotherhood in the country.

“We will defeat the enemy through unity. Only message of love should be given in the religious gatherings, including the social media, because the enemy wants to defame and destroy Pakistan and Islam,” he said.

He pointed out at a time when new blocs were emerging and Pakistan was taking a new position, the nation should thwart the enemy's conspiracy through unity. “We will stand in the way of spreading hatred, and promote unity,” he asserted.