Mardan Medical Complex: BoGs approves procurement of equipment for cardiac surgeries

MARDAN: The Board of Governors (BoGs) of the Medical Teaching Institution Mardan Medical Complex (MTI-MMC) on Saturday approved measures to procure equipment to start cardiac surgeries at the hospital.

The BoG MTI-MMC Chairman Dr Fazle Hadi chaired the meeting held at the Bacha Khan Medical College (BKMC). The meeting followed the standing operating procedures set for the coronavirus pandemic. The BoG members including Attaullah Khan Toru and Dr Shahid Khattak attended the meeting in person while senior journalist Rahimullah Yusufzai and Tahir Ali Khan participated in the session through video link. Dean Bacha Khan Medical College (BKMC) Prof Dr Muhammad Fazil, Hospital Director MMC Dr Tariq Mehmood, Medical Director MMC Dr Mukhtiar Ali, Deputy Hospital Director MMC Dr Javed Iqbal, Principal BKMC Dr Abdul Jamil and administrative officers attended the meeting.

The meeting directed the MTI-MMC administration to prepare the list of equipment and arrange other related facilities to start cardiac surgeries at MTI-MMC. The BoG noted that conducting cardiac surgeries at MTI-MMC was among the top priorities and efforts should be made to make the dream come true. The meeting also approved extension of College of Nursing Mardan, construction of 30 more private rooms for patients and financial assistance for the relatives of late Assistant Prof Muhammad Ali.

Earlier, the newly-constructed Information Technology Centre (ITC) was inaugurated virtually in the meeting due to Covid-19. In-charge ITC Mohsin Ali Khan briefed the participants about the role and need for construction of the centre.