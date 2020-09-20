close
Sun Sep 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 20, 2020

PU awards four PhDs

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 20, 2020

LAHORE : Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to four female students.

Maryam Mukhtar, daughter of Mukhtar Ahmad, has been awarded a PhD in zoology after approval of her thesis entitled “Identification of Susceptible Risk Factors and Genes Associated with Arthritis Development,” Iram Zia Raja, daughter of Zia Mahmood Mirza, in art & design after approval of her thesis entitled “From Craft to Art and Design: Changing Patterns of Art Education (Art Education: From the Mayo School of Art to the National College of Arts),” Ammara Rasheed, d/o Rasheed Akhter, in Urdu after approval of her thesis entitled “Aesthetic School of Urdu Criticism” and Farah Deeba, d/o Muhammad Akram, in the subject of gender studies after approval of her thesis entitled “Rediscovering the Discourse on Women: A Feminist Exploration of Bano Qudsia’s Fiction.”

Latest News

More From Lahore