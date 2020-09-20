PU awards four PhDs

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to four female students.
Maryam Mukhtar, daughter of Mukhtar Ahmad, has been awarded a PhD in zoology after approval of her thesis entitled “Identification of Susceptible Risk Factors and Genes Associated with Arthritis Development,” Iram Zia Raja, daughter of Zia Mahmood Mirza, in art & design after approval of her thesis entitled “From Craft to Art and Design: Changing Patterns of Art Education (Art Education: From the Mayo School of Art to the National College of Arts),” Ammara Rasheed, d/o Rasheed Akhter, in Urdu after approval of her thesis entitled “Aesthetic School of Urdu Criticism” and Farah Deeba, d/o Muhammad Akram, in the subject of gender studies after approval of her thesis entitled “Rediscovering the Discourse on Women: A Feminist Exploration of Bano Qudsia’s Fiction.”