PU awards four PhDs

LAHORE : Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to four female students.

Maryam Mukhtar, daughter of Mukhtar Ahmad, has been awarded a PhD in zoology after approval of her thesis entitled “Identification of Susceptible Risk Factors and Genes Associated with Arthritis Development,” Iram Zia Raja, daughter of Zia Mahmood Mirza, in art & design after approval of her thesis entitled “From Craft to Art and Design: Changing Patterns of Art Education (Art Education: From the Mayo School of Art to the National College of Arts),” Ammara Rasheed, d/o Rasheed Akhter, in Urdu after approval of her thesis entitled “Aesthetic School of Urdu Criticism” and Farah Deeba, d/o Muhammad Akram, in the subject of gender studies after approval of her thesis entitled “Rediscovering the Discourse on Women: A Feminist Exploration of Bano Qudsia’s Fiction.”