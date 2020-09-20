APC has no welfare agenda: CM Usman Buzdar

DERA GHAZI KHAN : Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said the opposition leaders are gathering in the name of APC only to protect their interests and looted money.

Their sitting or meeting is not for people but for saving their corruption as they have no welfare agenda. The opposition leaders have nothing to do with the problems of people, Usman Buzdar added.

In a statement issued by public relation department here on Saturday, the CM said that the rejected elements are confused to see the country moving in the right direction.

Well-aware people of Pakistan know that these same parties looted the country's wealth and destroyed the economy. Now these elements are creating the drama of APC, the CM said.

He said the opposition leaders who are raising hue and cry are not even sincere with each other. The opposition parties had failed before and this APC would also fail, he concluded.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar visited far-flung areas of Afiband Amid in Suleman mountain belt. The Afiband is one of the highest places in the area, located at 3000 ft height. The area is also known as white mountains and it was the first visit of any chief minister. The area is rich in production of minerals. Locals presented tea made with goat milk and the CM drank water from ponds instead of preferring to drink mineral water. He advised locals to keep water tanks with them for drinking water storage.

The chief minister announced the establishment of a school and picnic spot in Afiband area and he also inquired from people about their problems. He declared Basti Zain path as a public amusement park. He said the Afiband area is part of Punjab but it is backward for centuries. He said he is elected chief minister to end deprivations of backward areas like Afiband. He said he is an advocate of remote and backward areas. A large number of tribal people joined the reception organised in his honour.

CM Usman Buzdar visited district jail Multan and inspected treatment facilities being provided to the prisoners in jail hospital.

The chief minister inquired after the illness of the prisoners. The chief minister directed for providing treatment facilities to a prisoner namely Muhammad Hanif who is a heart patient.

On his direction, the patient was shifted to the cardiology where his treatment has started. Multan Commissioner Javed Akhtar shifted the prisoner in cardiology under his supervision. On the directions of chief minister cool water and other necessary facilities have been provided to the prisoners of the district jail.

Our Multan correspondent adds: Usman Buzdar Saturday sought a detailed report on people’s problems, which the citizens demanded him during his visits to southern Punjab cities including Multan, Vehari and Dera Ghazi Khan areas Barthi and Fazla Kutch.

He issued that instructions while chairing an exclusive meeting held here to review south Punjab development schemes. He ordered south Punjab secretaries to keep their doors open for the masses. He instructed the south Punjab bureaucracy to keep proposals of elected representatives at top priority and resolution of their legal and fair problems on priority. He said that he would conduct meetings personally to review the pace of resolution of problems.

Chief Minister Buzdar said people of south Punjab would no more travel to Lahore for resolution of their problems. All the officials appointed at south Punjab Administrative Secretariat should deliver hard work round the clock and focus on resolution of public problems.

He ordered resuming police patrolling in far-flung areas of Dera Ghazi Khan. He instructed officials to improve contacts with masses for resolution of their problems. The south Punjab Additional Chief Secretary, Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Multan Dera Ghazi Khan commissioners, RPOs, deputy commissioners and other officials were present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to Multan city without protocol and issued directions for the beautification of the city in a most befitting manner and unique style to attract people from all walks of life. He served the target of zero waste to the city district administration and Waste Management Company. He ordered the MWMC removal of dirt and garbage from the city divided into 14 sectors.