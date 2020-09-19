LHC Multan Bench orders police to recover girl

MULTAN: Justice Tariq Salim Sheikh of the Lahore High Court Multan Bench on Friday directed the Makhdoom Rashid police to recover and produce a girl in the court who had been allegedly taken away by her parents forcibly after five months of her love marriage.

Naveed Ahmed filed his petition in the court stating that his wife Rukhsana Bibi had contracted love marriage with him against the will of her parents some five months ago. He said that the parents of the girl had taken away her forcibly on September 12 when he was not present in the city.

The petitioner feared that the parents of his wife might kill her for honour. After hearing the arguments, the court ordered the Makhdoom Rashid police SHO to recover the girl and produce her before the court on next hearing.