Khairpur Tamewali rape: Girl laid to rest after postmortem

BAHAWALPUR: District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf on Friday met the family of a girl of Khairpur Tamewali who committed suicide by consuming poison after she faced a rape. According to a police spokesman, Hanifa Bibi, wife of Ghulam Fareed, said she along with her 19-year-old daughter, Tahira Bibi, and son, Muhammad Hashim, went to a cotton field near her village to cut fodder to serve it to their cattle. She maintained that she and her son were at some distance in the cotton field from her daughter. “Suddenly, we heard cries of my daughter and rushed to the scene,