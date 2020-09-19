Young actors perform in Ajoka’s virtual theatre

LAHORE:Ajoka’s “Art of Acting-Online Edition” students showcased a path-breaking experiment of virtual theatre.

Drawing extracts of Ajoka’s landmark plays, the young actors performed on Ajoka’s FB Live, produced on the Zoom app, from all corners of Pakistan, as well as abroad. Ajoka Institute Director Nirvaan Nadeem said the theatre was strengthening the foundation of virtual theatre in Pakistan by holding regular online performances, classes and activities. According to him, this is a new and evolving art form and Pakistan has the opportunity to make a global mark through it on the world stage. Usman Farooq from Lahore, a student of the online acting course, said he had learnt more than he could have imagined, and was guided perfectly with both basic and advanced acting exercises and concepts. Yusra Irfan from Islamabad commented on how she had grown close to her fellow students without actually meeting them, and profusely thanked Ajoka and course mentor Nirvaan Nadeem, sharing she had initially won Ajoka’s previously held “Coronologue Online Festival’, after which she decided to join the course. The play was very well received, with viewership in the thousands and comments full of praise and appreciation.