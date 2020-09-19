Nibras wins Taqwiyat Ul Iman School tennis under-11 title

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Nibras Malik clinched the title in the under-11 category at 1st Taqwiyat Ul Iman School Sindh Ranking Tennis Championship at Union Club here on Friday.
Nibras overpowered Haseeb 5-3, 3-5, 10-5 in the final.
Meanwhile, Azhar Katchi won against M Ali 5-7, 6-4, 10-8 in the semi-final of men’s singles.
In the semi-final of under-15 singles, Ayaan Yousuf beat Ibrahim Qureshi 6-4, 6-3.
In the semi-finals of under-13 singles, Dhuraf Das defeated Basim Ali 5-3, 4-2 and Ahsan Ahmed thrashed Ibrahim Qureshi 4-0, 4-0.
In the semi-finals of men’s doubles, Zubair Raja and Saad Salim beat Mustafa Burney and Aamir Qamar 8-3 and the pair of Eibad Sarwar and Oanuddin defeated the duo of Ibrahim Iltifat and M Iltifat 8-7(5).