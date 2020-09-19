close
Sat Sep 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 19, 2020

Nibras wins Taqwiyat Ul Iman School tennis under-11 title

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 19, 2020

KARACHI: Nibras Malik clinched the title in the under-11 category at 1st Taqwiyat Ul Iman School Sindh Ranking Tennis Championship at Union Club here on Friday.

Nibras overpowered Haseeb 5-3, 3-5, 10-5 in the final.

Meanwhile, Azhar Katchi won against M Ali 5-7, 6-4, 10-8 in the semi-final of men’s singles.

In the semi-final of under-15 singles, Ayaan Yousuf beat Ibrahim Qureshi 6-4, 6-3.

In the semi-finals of under-13 singles, Dhuraf Das defeated Basim Ali 5-3, 4-2 and Ahsan Ahmed thrashed Ibrahim Qureshi 4-0, 4-0.

In the semi-finals of men’s doubles, Zubair Raja and Saad Salim beat Mustafa Burney and Aamir Qamar 8-3 and the pair of Eibad Sarwar and Oanuddin defeated the duo of Ibrahim Iltifat and M Iltifat 8-7(5).

Latest News

More From Sports