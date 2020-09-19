The chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) should pay attention to BRT bus fire incidents. The provincial government spent a huge sum of money on the project. The people of KP were happy to learn that the project was operational. However, the buses couldn’t run properly for even a month.

At least seven buses have caught fire so far. The authorities have suspended the service for an indefinite period. Who should be held responsible for the failure of this project?

Syed Muhammad Abouzar Shah Bukhari

Mardan