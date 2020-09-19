Kiwifruit successfully grown in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The National Tea and High Value Crops Research Institute Shinkiari has successfully grown kiwifruit on an experimental basis in parts of Mansehra district.

“The soil and environment of Hazara division is highly suitable for the growth of kiwifruit,” Dr Noorullah Khan, the senior scientific officer of the institute, told reporters on Friday. He said that the kiwifruit was grown in Baffa and Shinkiari on the experimental basis.

“The yield of kiwifruit here is better than that of China and New Zealand as our annual production from a tree is about 42kg compared to 32kg in the two counties,” said Dr Noorullah. He said that the fruit was also grown on the experimental basis in Abbottabad, Havelian and Battagram in Hazara division.

“We have also been giving guidelines to farmers to grow kiwi as its per kg price is higher than that of all other fruit,” Dr Noorullah said.

The official said that the institute had been experimenting on the production of kiwifruit since 2014.

“The average yield of this fruit internationally is 3000kg to 4000kg per acre but our experience shows that if we would grow it commercially its yield might be more than other countries,” he said. Dr Noorullah said that 22 to 28 degree centigrade was an ideal temperature for the growth of kiwifruit that could survive a temperature of 35 degree centigrade.