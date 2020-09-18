Couple commits suicide over domestic issue in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: A couple committed suicide over a domestic dispute at a village in tehsil Jarranwala on Thursday.

According to police, Shahbaz and his wife Tayyba of chak 240/GB consumed poisonous pills and died at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital hospital.

13 criminals held: The city police Thursday arrested 13 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, the police seized more than 5 kilogram charas, 89 litre liquor, two Kalashnikovs, 11 pistols and 3 rifles from the criminals.

Meanwhile, the police also apprehended two gamblers identified as Athar and Saqib

and recovered stake money from their possession. Separate cases have been registered against the accused. Rs3.6m approved for hospitals: The district health department has approved Rs 3.7 million for repair, maintenance and expansion of different wards at District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) and Allied Hospital.

According to the health department sources, funds over Rs 1.9 million will be spent on expansion of Out Patient Department (OPD) at DHQ hospital while Rs 0.5 million will be spent on repair and maintenance of mortuary unit and Rs 1.2 million on OPD at the Allied Hospital.

recovery targets: The Excise & Taxation department Faisalabad has fixed recovery targets for all the four districts of the division.

Presiding over a meeting on Thursday, Director Excise and Taxation Faisalabad Ahmed Saeed asked the officers of districts Jhang, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh and Faisalabad to expedite the recovery campaign besides completion of all pending matters.

He said the E&T department had announced 10 to 20 percent concession on lump sum payment of property tax and token tax for the current month so the people should avail this facility.