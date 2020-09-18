Pervaiz Elahi seeks proposals from Rescue 1122 to resolve issues

LAHORE:Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi directed the Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 to submit proposals regarding service structure, staff regularisation, promotion, rescue emergency and solution of other issues within a week.

During a meeting held at Assembly's Special Committee No 13, PA Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said had the previous government worked during 10 years for betterment of Rescue 1122, the department would have gained many heights.

This department had been derelict for the last 10 years, he said, adding, “We want to make this institution autonomous under Section 6 of Act 1122, 2006. Punjab Emergency Council was constituted so that emergency service could work in effective manner without any interference, but instead of working for its betterment this was continuously ignored because of which this department has not been able to perform its duties properly. Neither the employees were regularised nor promoted during the last 10 years and they are feeling insecure.”

The meeting was participated by MPAs Mian Manazir Ali Ranjha, Sajid Ahmad Khan Bhatti, Malik Ahmad Ali Aulakh, Malik Nadeem Kamran, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Raja Yawar Kamal, Syed Usman Mehmood, Khadeeja Omer Farooqi, Nawabzada Waseem Khan, Mian Shafi Muhammad and Mian Mohammad Akhtar Hayat, and Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Agha, PA Secretary Mohammad Bhatti and Parliamentary Affairs DG Inaytullah Lak.

The Speaker Punjab Assembly said, “I established Rescue 1122 department during my tenure as the chief minister. Unfortunately, the succeeding government pay no attention to the problems of the department.”