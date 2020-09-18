Mercy flights planned for Solomons’ students in Manila

HONIARA: The Solomon Islands said it will repatriate hundreds of students stranded in the Philippines despite fears their return will torpedo the Pacific nation’s rare coronavirus-free status.

More than 400 students have been stuck, with many complaining of difficult conditions, since the island nation closed its borders in March. Their return has become a headache for officials in one of the few Covid-free countries in the world, while the Philippines has recorded more than 260,000 cases. Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said all students -- including 12 who have tested positive for the virus -- would be repatriated, and that officials were working with the Red Cross.