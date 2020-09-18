Mercy flights planned for Solomons’ students in Manila

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HONIARA: The Solomon Islands said it will repatriate hundreds of students stranded in the Philippines despite fears their return will torpedo the Pacific nation’s rare coronavirus-free status.
More than 400 students have been stuck, with many complaining of difficult conditions, since the island nation closed its borders in March. Their return has become a headache for officials in one of the few Covid-free countries in the world, while the Philippines has recorded more than 260,000 cases. Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said all students -- including 12 who have tested positive for the virus -- would be repatriated, and that officials were working with the Red Cross.