‘Pakistan, China to keep high-level cooperation’

BEIJING: China’s Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui met here with newly-appointed Pakistani ambassador Moin ul Haque and exchanged views on Sino-Pak relations and the high-quality jointly construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

According to Gwadar Pro on Wednesday, Luo said the China and Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperation partnership keeps high level development despite of the disturbance of COVID-19 epidemic and others.

China and Pakistan should implement the consensuses reached by leaders of both countries and the outcomes of China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue. The two sides should strengthen exchanges at all levels, deepen anti-epidemic cooperation and boost the high-quality construction of CPEC and the Belt and Road Initiative.

The two nations should strengthen coordination and cooperation on international and regional issues and make good plans to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties next year to push bilateral ties for greater development.

Haque said it is an honor to be the ambassador to China. He said Pakistan and China are the unique “iron friends”.

Pakistan is ready to firmly support China on all issues concerning its core interests. Pakistan sincerely congratulates China on taking the lead both in fighting the epidemic and resuming development.

Pakistan stands ready to work closely with China to tap the potential for cooperation in various fields and push bilateral relations to a higher level. Luo and Haque exchanged the treaty on the transfer of sentenced persons between China and Pakistan.