Thu Sep 17, 2020
September 17, 2020

After judge’s confessional statement: Decide punishment status rather than summoning Nawaz, says Maryam Nawaz

National

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said the former premier Nawaz Sharif has been summoned in a case whose judge has already confessed to announcing verdict under pressure. In a tweet, Maryam said rather than summoning the former prime minister, the court should decide as to what would be the status of punishment after the confessional statement of a judge. She further stated that judge Arshad Malik was sent home but he wasn’t asked on whose instructions he awarded punishment to Nawaz Sharif.

