Parents underline need for SOPs for school vans

Rawalpindi : The parents have underlined the need to also introduce Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for school vans where social distancing must be observed among the students in the face of corona virus threat.

Tabinda Malik, a housewife, said “If the van drivers continue to pack and stuff their vehicles with students without any safety measures then it would really be a matter of grave concern.”

“The administration should direct the van drivers that half of the seats of their vehicles must be vacant so that the students can observe social distancing as advised by the medical experts,” she said. Zaheer Ahmad, a father of two school going children, said transportation of school children is really a big challenge and the local administration must find out a way to ensure safe environment for them in the school vans.