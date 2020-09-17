RDA approves inclusion of economic zones in city area

Rawalpindi : The 49th Governing Body meeting of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Wednesday appreciated Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza for setting direction for future development of the city, says a press release.

Chaired by Mr. Murtaza, the meeting approved the inclusion of economic zones along Rawalpindi Ring Road in the city area and a notification in this regard would be issued by the Punjab government after approval.

The control area of RDA will also be included so that future construction activities in these zones could be controlled in accordance with the principles of town planning and zoning regulations.

The Governing Body approved 3,000-kanal RDA City residential project. The project would be LDA-style and for this purpose, the Governing Body has made a five-member technical committee under the supervision of Major (R) Muhammad Latasub Satti MPA PP-6.

A committee will compile report on acquisition of land for the city project and other matters within fifteen days. A short-term consultancy was also approved for this housing project to prepare feasibility on location suitable for construction of the project.

Director General RDA presented each agenda before the governing body. Feasibility study for construction of Metropolis Zone along the New Islamabad Airport was also approved. Besides, the services of a company would be hired to determine encroachments on the Nullah land along the Lai Expressway.

Approval was also given for construction of buildings on the RDA approved commercial roads in accordance with the new building by-laws. TORs for hiring the services of a private company to recover Wasa arrears were also approved.