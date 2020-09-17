SCCI election Forum candidates elected unopposed

PESHAWAR: Eleven members affiliated with the Businessman Forum, running for the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) executive committee election for 2020-21 on five vacant seats of Corporate Group and as many vacant seats of Associate Group and a vacant seat reserved for women were elected unopposed for the next term.

The election commission constituted for SCCI elections for 2020-21, announced that the 11 candidates were elected unopposed for the next term.

A meeting of the election commission was held under chaired by Malik Niaz Ahmad here at the Chamber’s House on Wednesday.

For five vacant seats of Corporate Group, Malik Mohsin Sajjad, Zarak Khan, Manzoor Elahi, Fazal Muqeem and Ahmed Mustafa were elected unopposed as executive members of the SCCI for next term after the withdrawal of nomination papers by 13 candidates against them, according to the election commission.

The election commission announced that for five vacant seats of Associate Group, Waqar Ahmed, Muhammad Tariq, Muhammad Farooq, Zahoor Khan and Aurangzaib were elected unopposed as executive members of the chamber for the next term after the withdrawal of nomination papers by 20 candidates against them.

No candidate submitted nomination paper against Aafia Walayat Shah, who was running for the SCCI executive body election on a vacant seat reserved for women, so she was elected unopposed as executive member for the chamber for next term, it was announced by the election commission.