Official assures Chitral flood affectees of problems solution

CHITRAL: The people of Upper Chitral piled a heap of complaints in the open forum of commissioner Hazara division regarding various issues, including dilapidated condition of roads, destruction of irrigation system, crops and fruit orchards from the recent flashfloods in the district.

The affected people hailing from Upper Chitral said that the recent flashflood caused by cloudburst destroyed Yarkhon-Broghil road and standing crops and fruit orchards. They said that the irrigation system was also destroyed in the floods while several link roads and bridges were washed away by heavy rains and the subsequent flooding. They urged the government authorities to provide special funds for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of damaged infrastructure and compensated the flood affectees for their losses.

Speaking at the Kulli Kuchehry, Hazara Division Commissioner Syed Zaheerul Islam said that government would take every step to facilitate the flood affectees and compensate them for losses they suffered due to recent floods. He directed Upper Chitral Deputy Commissioner Shah Saud, District Police Officer Zulfiqar Tanoli, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Minhasuddin, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Gneeral) Muhammad Irfanuddin and officials of all line departments to leave no stone unturned in rehabilitation of the affectees. The commissioner told the complainants that their complaints were reviewed and now it would be taken up at the higher forums to resolve all these issues forthwith. The people thanked the official for hearing their complaints with patience and issuing directions for their resolution.