1,100 pass out to tackle emergencies

CHARSADDA: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday said that the provincial government fulfilled another promise made with the tribal people by extending Rescue 1122 services to the merged districts.

Addressing the passing out ceremony of Rescue 1122 cadets held at Sports Complex in Charsadda, the chief minister said that 1100 rescue cadets belonging to merged areas were trained to tackle emergencies in the tribal districts.

Provincial Law Minister Sultan Muhammad Khan, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Arif Ahmadzai, Memebr Provincial Assembly Fazal Shakoor Khan, Director General Rescue 1122 Dr Khateer Ahmad and other relevant officials were also present on the occasion.

Mahmood Khan said that the provincial government was fully committed to extending all institutions and reforms to district and tehsil level so that the public could be facilitated at their doorsteps.

He said that there were only two rescue stations each at Peshawar and Mardan prior to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government but now the province had 90 rescue stations across the province.

He added that rescue stations in far-flung areas of the province would also be made functional soon.

The chief minister felicitated the passed out cadets on their successful completion of necessary training and said that completion of merger of erstwhile Fata into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was uphill task but with keen interest of Prime Minister Imran Khan and cooperation of stakeholders, it became possible in a short span of time in a better manner. Mahmood Khan clarified that 28,000 Levies and Khasaddars personnel had been absorbed into regular police besides conduction of provincial assembly elections for merged districts.

He added that a separate land settlement law had been enacted whereas a mineral act was approved for the merged districts.

He said that the Sehat Sahulat Programme had already been extended to the entire population of merged districts whereas the whole population of settled districts would benefit from the health insurance facilities by January next year.

The chief minister termed the extension of rescue services stations to merged areas a remarkable achievement of the incumbent government.

While appreciating the performance of Rescue 1122, the chief minister said that rescue cadets served on the frontline against any calamity. Earlier, Mahmood Khan also distributed prizes amongst position holders of training competitions.