Two girls kidnapped in Daska

DASKA: Two girls were abducted here on Tuesday. The daughter of Mushtaq was alone at her home when accused Rameez and his accomplices came and kidnapped her.

In another incident, the daughter of Iqbal went to bazaar where unidentified accused abducted her. Police are investigating.

COUPLE INJURED: A couple sustained bullet injuries over a petty issue on Tuesday.

Rashid was present at his home when accused Asid Butt and his accomplices entered the house and opened fire, injuring Rashid and his wife.

CASH, VALUABLES SNATCHED: Bandits Tuesday snatched cash and other valuables in two hits in the city area.

Five dacoits entered the house of Arshad on Collage Road in broad daylight and took his family hostage and took away Rs 600,000, and 45 tola gold jewellery.

Three bandits intercepted Asif near vegetables market and snatched Rs 160,000 and a cell phone from him. Police are investigating.