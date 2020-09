Rawalpindi to get six more parking plazas

Rawalpindi: The administration is planning to construct parking plazas in commercial areas of Rawalpindi city including Kutchery Chowk, Fawara Chowk, Jinnah Road, Ghazni Market, Bani Market and Commercial Market.

According to Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, the administration was planning to construct parking plazas in commercial areas of Rawalpindi city aimed at resolving traffic issues on the city roads.

A tender had been awarded for construction of a parking cum commercial plaza at Children Park Commercial Market, Satellite Town and construction work on the project would be started soon, he added.

He said that the authorities concerned had been directed to also award contract of Raja Bazaar Fawara Chowk within shortest possible time frame. The authorities had also been instructed to inform him about progress on hiring of transaction advisor for Jinnah Road, Bani Market and Fifth Road, Commercial Market parking plazas, he added.