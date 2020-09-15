SHC directs NAB not to harass ex-home minister’s brother

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Monday directed the National Accountability Bureau and its investigation officer not to unnecessarily harass the brother of the former home minister Sohail Anwar Sial during the course of corruption inquiry.

The direction came on petitions of Pakistan People’s Party leader and former home minister Sohail Anwar Sial, his brother Zafar Anwar and others who approached the Sindh High Court for obtaining protective bail after the NAB initiated an inquiry against the former minister for money laundering, illegal acquisition of assets and occupation of state land for building a housing society.

The defence counsel submitted that NAB was harassing the petitioner Zafar Anwar and his family despite submission of all the requisite information to the bureau. The counsel further submitted that NAB raided the petitioners’ house in Larkana on September 2 and requested the court to restrain it from harassing the petitioner and his family members.

The SHC’s division bench, headed by Justice Mohammad Karim Khan Agha, directed the investigation officer and other officials of the NAB to act strictly in accordance with the law and not cause unnecessary harassment to the petitioner and family members. While directing the investigation officer to submit the inquiry report within four weeks, the court also extended the protective bail to the petitioner till November 11.