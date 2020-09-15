CM seeks report from Sheikhupura RPO over triple murder

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Sheikhupura RPO about the murder of three members of a family in Kasur. He directed to provide justice to the bereaved heirs and treatment of the injured children. Meanwhile, the police have arrested two accused along with arms and raids are being conducted to nab the third.