Tue Sep 15, 2020
Our Correspondent
September 15, 2020

CM seeks report from Sheikhupura RPO over triple murder

Our Correspondent
September 15, 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Sheikhupura RPO about the murder of three members of a family in Kasur. He directed to provide justice to the bereaved heirs and treatment of the injured children. Meanwhile, the police have arrested two accused along with arms and raids are being conducted to nab the third.

