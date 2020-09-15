Seven teachers test corona positive

TOBA TEK SINGH: Seven teachers of government schools tested corona positive in the district on Monday.

Swab samples of more than 150 teachers were sent by Health Department to the Faisalabad Allied Hospital to check the presence of coronavirus before opening of the educational institutions. After the reports, seven of them were found corona positive.

They are Muhammad Sarwar of Chak 386/JB, (Toba Tek Singh), Ms Aqsa Afzal of Pirmahal City, Ashfaq Ahmad of Chak 682/23-GB (Pirmahal), Abdul Majeed of Pirmahal City, Absar Iqbal of Sindhilianwali (Pirmahal), Dilbar Hussain of Chak 762/GB (Kamalia) and Muhammad Asif of Kamalia City. All the teachers had been directed to keep themselves in self quarantine in their houses for two weeks.

INJURED DIES AT HOSPITAL: A married woman who was allegedly tortured by her in-laws succumbed to injuries at the DHQ Hospital on Monday. Complainant Karam Bibi told police that her granddaughter deceased Rashida Bibi had married to Shan Ali of Rajana some six months ago.

Later, the couple developed differences over some issues, she told. On the day of incident, Rashida’s husband and his family members severely beat and tortured her some 10 days ago. She was rushed to the hospital where she died. When contacted, district police spokesperson Attaullah claimed that the accused husband of the deceased had been arrested.

Two rape accused escape from police custody: Two accused who were allegedly involved in a rape case fled from the police custody at Gojra on Monday.

Gojra City police had arrested Hassan Raza and Muhammad Husnain of Sardar Colony of Gojra for their alleged involvement in the rape of daughter of Boota Masih of Tufail Colony, Gojra. When two policemen were carrying them for getting their biometric verification from a Nadra franchise centre, both accused fled.