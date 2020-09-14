Six people killed in different incidents, including ‘Karo Kari’

SUKKUR: As many as six people, including three women, were killed in various incidents, including the draconian tradition of ‘Karo Kari’ in Sindh.

Reports said a man Ali Murad Mallah allegedly shot his niece Gulzar dead and injured her paramour Shahid Phulpoto, charging her of illicit relations in the limits of Shah Hussain Police Station of Khairpur. The police shifted the body and injured to the Civil Hospital Khairpur but failed to arrest the accused. Reports said a man Lal Bakhsh Mahamadani shot his sister Rahima dead and then managed to escape from the spot in the limits of Ghouspur. The police have shifted the body to a local hospital, saying the accused killed his sister over a domestic issue. In another incident some unknown assailants attacked a house and killed a man, identified as Allah Dino Thahim, while his wife Firdous received critical injuries in Ranipur, Khairpur. The police shifted the body and injured to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities. The woman told the police that she had tied the knot with her husband after a love affair a few years back and left her native place Jacobabad. She said her parents were behind the attack that killed her husband.

Reports said in a clash between two groups of Bhand tribe left Allah Bakhsh Bhand dead in the limits of Gharhi Khairo, while in another incident of similar nature a clash occurred between two groups of Khaskheli clan, killing a man identified as Nizam Khaskheli in the limits of Jam Nawaz Ali. Reports said some unidentified assailants shot dead an armed man named Hashim Bullo in the village of Dost Muhammad Bullo in Ghotki. The police shifted the body to Mirpur Mathello Hospital for medico-legal formalities and started an investigation.