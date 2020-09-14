Political appointment in Botany Dept: ACE Sukkur writes letter to registrar SALU

SUKKUR: Chairman Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Sindh, has taken notice of the illegal appointment of Dr Fozia Khan Siyal as Associate Professor (BPS-20) in the Botany Department of Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur, and has directed the Assistant Director Anti-Corruption Establishment, Sukkur, to investigate the case.

The News has learnt that the ACE Sukkur had written a letter to the registrar of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, to furnish complete record of Dr Fozia Siyal, including the minutes of the meeting of the selection board held on November 09, 2019. It directed the registrar to provide appointment criteria set for the posts and also give comments on whether the appointee had fulfilled the eligibility criterion. The ACE Sukkur also directed the registrar to provide his view on September 14, 2020, while it also directed the members of the selection board, who appointed Dr Fozia Sial, to meet ACE Sukkur for recording their statements.

The News has learnt from reliable sources that some of the eligible candidates who had applied for the same position were neglected by the selection board and appointed the candidate with political reference. Sources said the ‘dropped’ candidates approached the chairman NAB, DG FIA and chairman ACE, Sindh, requesting inquiry into the case. The sources revealed that the complainants had already recorded their statements with an inquiry officer and provided all pieces of evidence related to the illegal appointment of Dr Fozia Siyal.